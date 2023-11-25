Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following Saturday's 1-0 win over St Johnstone at Tynecastle, the Hearts head coach Steven Naismith felt his side could have scored more than a solitary goal as he praised their composure on the ball. It was the home side's third successive league win after beating Livingston and Motherwell before the international break.

They struck on 60 minutes when Liam Boyce's shot deflected off Lawrence Shankland in the game's decisive moment. Naismith explained that his biggest issue was his team's control not being reflected in the final scoreline.

"It was similar to the Livingston and Motherwell games. We had a lot of control and possession," he said. "I think we have got to take it as a compliment that teams are coming here and literally just sitting in their shape. They aren’t pressing and are letting us keep the ball, to try and force us into mistakes and then punish us. I thought we were really brave and controlled in what we did.

"Most of the time when they got into our final third was during a period where the crowd were on edge a wee bit. We decided to start forcing the passes, which then gives them the ball. They move it forward and then they’re in your final third out of nothing. That was the only part but after that we trusted it and played well. The biggest gripe is probably that we’ve not scored more goals.

"I think it’s Shanks who has been fortunate [with the goal]. Boyce has done all the leg work and it’s a controlled finish, and then it’s come off Shanks’ calf and goes in. Shanks is certainly claiming it. By the time we made it into the changing room everyone had given it to Shanks. It wasn’t that contentious."

Shankland did not celebrate in fear of a VAR check for offside. "That’s where we are now. This happens with every goal," Naismith pointed out. "The ball has hit Shanks and he is maybe unaware that the defender is deeper than him, so it’s always going to be that way. But we were confident. We got the pictures quite quickly so we were confident it was a goal. It was inevitable and it was about waiting for that moment.

"It was similar to the last few games. We have worked really hard. A stat which I worked out earlier in the week which is incredible is that we hadn’t won three league games in a row since January 2022. It’s an incredible stat for a club like Hearts. We have done that today and we have now got to use that. As I said last week and the week before, we need to be consistent in keeping clean sheets, making chances, getting goals and winning games. So it’s been a good afternoon."

Naismith felt Hearts deserved a first-half penalty when Alan Forrest fell following a challenge from St Johnstone's Luke Robinson. "Yes, I think we have been given a penalty against us for less," he stated. "It’s not down to VAR, it’s down to the decision-making. It’s every week. We had a meeting with them during the week, which was a really good meeting.

"It was productive. It’s a penalty all day long, but are referees referring the game differently now because they’re thinking VAR might step in. If it doesn’t hit the threshold for 'clear and obvious' it’s not given. It’s a penalty, no debate about it."