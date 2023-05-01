Steven Naismith speaks of Hearts' opportunity and a major bonus ahead of Celtic's visit to Tynecastle

Five season-defining fixtures begin for Hearts against Celtic on Sunday, with the Tynecastle interim manager Steven Naismith viewing the potential title decider as an opportunity for his team.

The post-split Premiership fixtures saw Hearts handed three home matches against Celtic, Aberdeen and Hibs, plus trips to St Mirren and Rangers. Naismith sees the schedule as a bonus and is determined to confront Celtic head-on as the Glasgow club look for three points which would secure the league title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a tough game but it's an opportunity,” said Naismith. “However the fixtures were laid out, you would still have tough moments and things you need to capitalise on. We have three home games and two away – that's a bonus for us and a big benefit. I believe we will go into every one of these games with a threat and being better defensively than what it's been this season. No matter what, that gives us a chance to go out and perform well.”

After a 6-1 home win over Ross County in their previous match, Hearts have regained some momentum ahead of the final five matches. They must overhaul a five-point gap to beat Aberdeen to third place in the Premiership table.

“People will take confidence from what we did against Ross County, and that's in both boxes because we defended well,” said Naismith. “There were maybe two actions where they switch off, maybe the first contact is not right or somebody loses the man they are marking. In open play, we did not give up many chances at all so we have to build on that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad