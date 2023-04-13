Steven Naismith vows to give youth a chance at Hearts despite 'seven cup finals' ahead

The former Scotland international has been given the reins until the summer after the Tynecastle club dispensed with the services of Robbie Neilson on Sunday following a run of six defeats in seven games.

The poor form meant Hearts slipped from third place in the cinch Premiership table and finishing best-of-the-rest, with the bounty of group-stage European football, is a goal which is now under real threat.

Despite CEO Andrew McKinlay describing the remaining fixtures as “seven cup finals”, Naismith believes the talent is there in the youth and B teams to provide a bit of freshness to the squad.

Steven Naismith, right, with Hearts youngster Mackenzie Kirk during the Youth Cup final against Rangers last year. Picture: SNS

“I’ve sat for two years and seen guys in the academy, thinking: ‘I think he could make it. I think he would do well.’ We’ve got players here who can contribute and grow – but we need to give them opportunity,” he said.

“So there’s a longer term goal and focus. I can honestly say that, from now to the summer, I’ll make every decision based on what’s best for the club. Not me. Not for any individual. For the club.

“One thing I do believe is the club need to get better at bringing youth players through. Hopefully we can do that and show a bit of progress on that, so it becomes the norm at this club.

“Because it’s a big club with big demands and big expectations. Players need to get exposure to that, to see if they can sink or swim.

“One of the changes I’ve made is, if a youth player is in the first team environment today, he comes into his building as a first team player. He acts like a first team player, gets treatment like a first team player and trains with the first team. That’s opportunity.

“I’m not telling you they’re going to make it. I won’t tell them they’re going to make it. But I’ll give them the opportunity.

“Because that’s what I got at Killie. I got opportunity. And I took it. So I’m a big believer in that.”

