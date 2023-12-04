Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith has been named Premiership Manager of the Month. The Edinburgh club won three out of three league games in November and Naismith has been rewarded for those efforts.

Victories over Livingston, Motherwell and St Johnstone gave Hearts a 100 per cent league record during the month. They then beat Kilmarnock 1-0 on Saturday to continue the good form into December. Naismith dedicated his first managerial award to his staff and the Tynecastle support. "It’s a nice moment for the club as a whole to receive this award and we’re grateful for it," he told the official Hearts website.

"November has been a good month for us in terms of putting together a consistent run of winning results. The players are beginning to stamp our style of play into matches while also adapting to the different challenges that face them on a game-by-game basis, and that is pleasing.

"This award reflects the hard work and effort put in throughout the week by the players and coaching staff, and also the fantastic support offered to us every week by our fans. This award is as much for them as it is anyone else."