Tynecastle side have now recorded back-to-back wins in cup and league matches.

For the second time this week, the Hearts head coach Steven Naismith made inspired sustitutions to decide an important game for his team. Liam Boyce and Alex Lowry combined on Tuesday to knock Kilmarnock out of the Viaplay Cup. On Saturday, it was Lowry crossing for Alan Forrest to head the winning goal at Ross County.

Lowry and Forrest both entered the fray on 56 minutes and linked up to produce the decisive goal in Dingwall 14 minutes later. Naismith has been criticised by some Hearts supporters after disappointing results this season, but his decision-making in the last two matches has ultimately proven pivotal to the final outcome.

This was no easy fixture and Hearts had to remain patient with few clear scoring opportunities carved out. They forced the issue after Naismith’s substitutions and Forrest’s header earns three points which moved the Edinburgh club up to fourth in the Premiership table.

Both teams began with a three-man defence, standard for Ross County this season but a change from the norm for Hearts head coach Steven Naismith. The Tynecastle side finished Tuesday night’s Viaplay Cup quarter-final in that formation and decided to stick with it following Alex Lowry’s stoppage-time winning goal.

They dominated the ball in the first half and probed at the Ross County defence. Aidan Denholm shot over the crossbar after intercepting the ball ahead of Connor Randall on 25 minutes before County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw held Jorge Grant’s low effort. Naismith was visibly frustrated by too many backwards passes at times.

Some of the 1,600 travelling Hearts fans indulged in a chant of “sack the board” late in the first half. They are unhappy with recent results and, in truth, this game lacked quality from both teams. County ceded possession cheaply whilst their guests needed a spark of creativity in the attacking zone.

The hosts replaced both strikers at half-time, Jordan White and Alex Samuel replaced by Simon Murray and Eamonn Brophy. Hearts, though, were the team picking up the pace after switching to a 4-2-3-1 system. They should have scored as the hour approached when Toby Sibbick and Stephen Kingsley both sent low deliveries across the face of goal which were begging for a conversion.

Winger Alan Forrest celebrates scoring Hearts' winner at Ross County. Pic: SNS

Substitute Forrest, along with Vargas, was causing more trouble running directly at opponents and firing inviting balls into the penalty area. Team-mates remained patient and eventually forced a goal on 70 minutes. Lowry’s perfect curling ball into the box was met by Forrest, who directed his header away from Laidlaw into the corner of the net.

The advantage was slender, however, and Zander Clark had to tip Jack Baldwin’s header over his crossbar to preserve it. Lowry’s low attempt was pushed away by Laidlaw at the opposite end. County substitute Eamonn Brophy should have equalised in stoppage-time but shot into the ground and over the crossbar.

The final whistle brought loud cheers from the away fans as Hearts headed back down the A9 with a hard-earned victory.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Dingwall.

GK: Zander Clark

6 – Did not have much to do but made an important save from Ross County captain Jack Baldwin late on.

RCB: Toby Sibbick

6 – Back in the team in perhaps his best position. Always keen to step into midfield to attack.

CB: Frankie Kent

8 – Marshalled the back three well, won headers and tackles and was a constant vocal presence.

LCB: Kye Rowles

7 – Left-sided role suits him. Comfortable all afternoon and dealt with anything thrown at him.

RWB: Odel Offiah

6 – Perhaps more effective in a back four than wing-back but put in a decent effort.

CM: Calem Nieuwenhof

8 – Improves with each game in central midfield. Put in some useful tackles and showed good industry. Possibly his best game for Hearts so far.

CM: Aidan Denholm

6 – Typically energetic. Superb tackle to block Yan Dhanda’s shot late in the first half.

LWB: Stephen Kingsley

7 – Got forward down the left side to good effect. Showed his experience where necessary.

AMC: Jorge Grant

6 – Took up decent positions and found space well. Could not make as much impact with the ball as he did in midweek.

ST: Lawrence Shankland

6 – Dropped deep to link the play often and would have loved to get himself on the end of one of the cross balls in the second half.

ST: Kenneth Vargas

6 – Used beside Shankland in a front two to utilise his pace. Rarely got a chance to run in behind the Ross County defence until the formation changed. More effective thereafter.

SUB: Alan Forrest (for Offiah, 56 mins)

7– Offered pace and a direct approach after coming on. Scored a terrific header as well.

SUB: Alex Lowry (for Denholm, 56 mins)

7 – Measured cross for Forrest’s goal. Another important cameo role from the midfielder.

SUB: Andy Halliday (for Grant, 73 mins)

4 – A rare outing for the experienced midfielder.

SUB: Liam Boyce (for Vargas, 84 mins)