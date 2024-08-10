Steven Naismith's direct comments as he explains Hearts' defeat at Dundee

SNS Group

Head coach gave a candid view of events at Dens Park

Steven Naismith bemoaned sub-standard Hearts defending which contributed heavily to their 3-1 defeat at Dundee. The hosts sat 3-0 ahead at the interval on the second weekend of the new Premiership season as Hearts floundered trying to keep them out.

A Scott Tiffoney strike put Dundee 1-0 ahead at Dens Park before three minutes of Hearts defensive chaos in first-half stoppage time saw the hosts score another twice. The visiting defender Gerald Taylor struck an own goal before Luke McCowan converted a penalty. Frankie Kent’s header reduced the deficit in the second period but Dundee never looked like relinquishing their advantage.

“I’m disappointed, you get the credit for last week’s performance [against Rangers] but we were really poor in the first half here,” admitted Naismith, the Hearts head coach. “The first 20 mins was a fight and we were second to everything, we didn’t win enough second balls.

“It was like deja-vu from the first game here last season where we were sluggish and slow, they got the better of 50-50s Our biggest problem was our application and our energy. The three goals were poor, it was our downfall - we didn’t defend well enough and gave up the chances. It was two minutes where we didn’t make the right decisions took it from 1-0 to 3-0.”

Hearts changed from a four-man defence to a back three for the trip to Tayside but, after a woeful first half, Naismith reverted to a 4-2-3-1 system for the second period. Asked about the pre-match change of shape, he replied: “I felt it gives us a bit more security at the back. Dundee changed their shape as well. I don't think was down to that. Our outside centre-halves were stepping into the game, playing 30 yards from Dundee's goal. I think the biggest problem today was our application and quality. We gave the ball away cheaply but we weren't willing to have that energy we had last week.”

Dundee normally favour a 3-5-2 system but manager Tony Docherty chose 4-2-3-1 for this game. Naismith said that did not surprise him following their formation flip during last week’s derby against Dundee United. “No, we had an idea that we thought they might do that just because of their performance last week and their change to a four. They got a bit of success,” he stated.

“I think we could have caused them as many problems as they did us. It was more our bad defending that gave up the goals. It's two minutes we didn't make the right decisions that ultimately takes it from 1-0 to 3-0. Even in the second half, with the pressure we had, I was thinking: 'Yes, we've got one, we've got it at a good time.’ We had two more chances. In the second half we have got to take those chances, and in the first half we didn't have enough energy.”

Naismith made three substitutions at half-time in an effort to overturn the three-goal deficit. “Ultimately, we didn’t have enough energy and that’s what cost us the three points today. That energy from last week wasn’t there,” he remarked, adding that losing two goals late in the first half ultimately put the game out of Hearts’ reach.

“That’s game management and I don’t think we deal with it well enough. We improved in the second half, [Yutaro] Oda had a great chance and if that goes in with 15 minutes to go we can go again like we did last season when we won. But Dundee slowed it down, they managed the game well and killed it.”