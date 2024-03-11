Steven Naismith implored Hearts to give a better account of themselves against Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final than they did in the last four of this season's League Cup. The Tynecastle side lost 3-1 against their Ibrox counterparts at Hampden Park last November, one of four defeats in meetings between the clubs this term.

Kenneth Vargas' late strike at Cappielow Park settled the last of this season's four quarter-finals as Hearts beat Morton 1-0, with Celtic taking on Aberdeen in the other semi. The ties are scheduled for the weekend of 20 and 21 April, and Naismith is eager for his team to make an impression. He admitted they must learn from the previous cup semi loss to Rangers and put up more fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Yeah, I think we do," he said. "At this stage, the three opponents you could have got, but you’re dealing with the occasion on top of that. It is just another game. I think in most of the games against Rangers we have competed well. In the last game we lost five goals but arguably we were at fault for all five. Rangers didn’t have to do loads. We have to use those disappointments to put up a better fight and ultimately get through in the competition.

"It will be a tough game but every semi-final is going to be tough. On top of that you have got the occasion but fortunately we have already been in a semi-final this season, so we have got to use that. And we will look forward to it. We have worked hard all season to get through the rounds to these later stages.

"We have had a good bit of progression from the last semi-final and we want to progress again in the cup to give ourselves that chance to win it. You’ve got to have that demand and hunger to win trophies and we are building that. Hopefully we can have a good day."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts have won 13 of their last 16 games and carry serious momentum into the latter stages of the campaign. There is belief within the camp that they can go all the way in the Scottish Cup. "The performances over the last three months have been consistent and we have won the games in different ways. We have got a real control and patience, and an understanding of what we are doing," explained Naismith.

"That’s the key behind the good run and that’s why we have got everyone in the squad coming onto the pitch and understanding what they have to do. We have got a brilliant group who are demanding and who want to get to the next level individually, but also be successful as a team."

Morton caused Hearts problems at Cappielow before Vargas' 85th-minute winner. "It was as expected," said Naismith. "Coming away from home at one of the toughest grounds you can go to, we knew what it was going to be like. It was about taking the emotion out the game, having a clear picture out of possession when they are a bit direct, and every throw-in and corner was going to get a reaction from the crowd. It was about understanding that and not panicking, which we did really well.

"Their main chance comes from a foul on our centre-half and the ref doesn’t give it, and then we should score earlier. But the key tonight was patience. Our control of the ball was really good, especially in the second half, which ultimately creates the three or four good chances that we had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For the last 20-25 minutes the game was mostly getting played in Morton’s half and they were getting a bit tired. When they went forward the game became stretched, and then we made the right passes and the right runs forward. That’s what gave us that calmness and then we control the game once we take the lead."

Scotland manager Steve Clarke watched the match from the main stand ahead of naming his first squad of 2024 tomorrow. Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon and striker Lawrence Shankland were two of those on his mind. Naismith is convinced Gordon can step up to international level despite only three cup appearances against lower-league opponents since spending a year out with a broken leg.

"I've said it all along, he's back to where he was before. He's worked really hard, got a drive and his experience in coming for balls and taking the pressure off is invaluable. But it is brilliant to have two great goalies. We'll see [whether Gordon is in the squad]. I think the manager's got some big decisions but he's a really smart manager. He'll know what he needs to do in this camp and going forward. The biggest thing he is honest. Players in this squad have all given themselves a good chance to be in the squad for this next camp.

Naismith also explained why Hearts defender Alex Cochrane started the game as a substitute. "It was down to Morton's height and their physicality. I knew in the first half of the game there was not going to be loads and loads of football played. It was going to be a bit of a fight and a battle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad