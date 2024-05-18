Steven Naismith's direct comments on various issues after Hearts 3-3 Rangers

An open and engaging game took place at Tynecastle as the Premiership draws to a close

Steven Naismith heaped praise on several Hearts players following the dramatic 3-3 draw with Rangers - and also identified challenges awaiting them next season. Both teams played out their final Premiership fixture in open fashion and Naismith admitted the match was a good spectacle.

He lamented how his team conceded three times and was pleased seeing some exquisite finishing from Lawrence Shankland, Dexter Lembikisa and Kyosuke Tagawa. Shankland’s goal was his 31st strike of the campaign at club level this term and he is certain to be included in the Scotland squad for next month’s European Championship.

Naismith and his players accepted applause from the Tynecastle support after finishing third and securing European league-stage football for season 2024/25. He gave a candid view on the 90 minutes. “I think it was entertaining and enjoyable,” he said. “If you take the goals out the game our overall performance was good. We controlled lots of the game, we broke their press and we had chances. On the flip of it, if you give good teams half a chance then they will take it and we got punished today. Two of the goals, especially.

“Good players make good decisions and that’s what they did, and they scored two good goals. We will be feeling hard done by because we felt a bit of control in the game and then it opened up. But I thought that we were never out of it, we still created chances and then we scored a really good goal to get back in it. And then the way it finished is a nice way to finish off what’s been a really good season.”

Tagawa’s goal was his second in three days after he struck at St Mirren in midweek. The Japanese forward has struggled to make an impact since arriving in Edinburgh from FC Tokyo last summer. Glimpses of his promise are now emerging.

“I’m pleased for him because it has been tough for him,” said Naismith. “As a new player coming into the club, the wee breaks sometimes make or break you. He has probably been on the wrong side of quite a lot of them this season. In the last week he has shown that he is starting to get on the right side of them. His movement and anticipation for his goal is why we brought him to the club and then it’s an excellent finish.

“When you have got a 31-goal scorer in the squad it is going to be hard to dislodge him. Overall, every player in this squad has contributed. There have been tough times for certain individuals but they have always given it their all and that is why we have had a successful season. They have shown that they are all up for the fight.”

Naismith is content with his first year in senior football management after stepping up from the Hearts B team. “For my first season as a manager, it’s really good,” he said. “We are comfortable in third and we got to two cup semi-finals. But it is probably more so the progression of the team. From the first game of the season until now we are a much, much better team.

“The boys have grown and developed, and some of the older boys have taken on responsibility and have started to lead the group. It has been like that all the way through. We have had a calmness in our play and about us as a squad – and that’s why we have consistently been good.”

Zander Clark was reinstated in goal for Hearts and produced some impressive saves to deny Rangers more goals. He and Craig Gordon are both pushing for inclusion in the Scotland squad. “I think both goalies have done all they can to show the [national] manager that they are capable and deserve a place in the squad,” said Naismith. “I think in the last two games Craigy has had some big, big saves. Today Zander has some big saves. We've got two brilliant goalies. They have both done all they can to put their case forward to get in the squad so time will tell.”

Hearts will aim to improve next term, although the added demands of midweek European football will be factored in. “We want a similar season domestically, that with the added challenge of being in Europe, that makes it more difficult,” explained Naismith. “What we've got on our side is that we've been together a year, the change in how we want to play and what we are trying to do isn't as foreign to the players.

“The demand of European football and competing for third and later stage of the cups, trying to win cups, it's the same challenge short-term. That is the aim and the boys are up for it next season. We'll sign some players. Some players will move on as naturally happens in football. We'll use some of the academy players, they'll get an opportunity.

“I think it is the experience of doing it and keeping it fresh, but I think we have done that this season. Most weeks when there has been a tight schedule. Very rarely have I kept the same XI, which puts trust in all the players and gives them an understanding that they are part of it. We'll follow that same route next season.”

After his blistering goalscoring form and winning every player of the year award open to him this season, Shankland could not have done anything more in a Hearts shirt to impress Scotland manager Steve Clarke. Whether he will be in the starting line-up against Germany in Munich on 14 June remains to be seen.

“I'm not sure that will play a full part because the three weeks in the [Scotland] training camp is probably the biggest part,” said Naismith. “Going into it, he can't be in better form. He has answered a lot of questions in the last internationals but the next three weeks are important. The manager sets eyes on all the players on the training pitch each day.