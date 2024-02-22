Steven Naismith's win percentage at Hearts compared to Premiership rivals Celtic, Rangers & more - gallery
Steven Naismith continues to take the Premiership by storm. A convincing win over Motherwell last weekend further cemented Hearts' position in third spot - with superlatives for their manager pouring in. While the position of Rangers and Celtic still appears uncatchable, the Jambos are comfortably the third-best team in Scotland this season - sitting a staggering 14 points ahead of Kilmarnock in fourth spot.
They can still qualify for the Europa League by winning the Scottish Cup. However, even if one of the big two clinch the trophy, Hearts are well-positioned to secure qualification if and when it opens up to third place. A long story short, Naismith has taken to management like a duck to water in his first campaign at senior level. But how does he stack up compared to others across the division?
Many managers have come and gone throughout 2023-24 - some despite boasting impressive win records. Does this mean Naismith's job is not as safe as the stats - and eye test - would suggest? Edinburgh News has profiled Naismith's win percentage at Hearts and compared the figures with his Premiership counterparts. The numbers are taken throughout each manager's time at their respective clubs - not this season alone.