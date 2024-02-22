Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steven Naismith continues to take the Premiership by storm. A convincing win over Motherwell last weekend further cemented Hearts' position in third spot - with superlatives for their manager pouring in. While the position of Rangers and Celtic still appears uncatchable, the Jambos are comfortably the third-best team in Scotland this season - sitting a staggering 14 points ahead of Kilmarnock in fourth spot.

They can still qualify for the Europa League by winning the Scottish Cup. However, even if one of the big two clinch the trophy, Hearts are well-positioned to secure qualification if and when it opens up to third place. A long story short, Naismith has taken to management like a duck to water in his first campaign at senior level. But how does he stack up compared to others across the division?

