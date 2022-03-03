Former Hearts and Chelsea man Ryan Stevenson takes his first step into management

The former Hearts and Chelsea midfielder, 37, has been appointed at Loch Park with former Ayr United manager Mark Roberts as his assistant.

Stevenson was a Chelsea youth player who enjoyed two spells at Tynecastle Park. He also played for Ipswich Town, Partick Thistle, St Johnstone, Ayr United and Raith Rovers among others.

He most recently turned out for Scottish League Two club Albion Rovers but will now focus on coaching.

Ryan Stevenson has taken his first step into management.

A statement by Glenafton read: “Glenafton Athletic are delighted to announce the appointment of our new management team. Our new manager is Ryan Stevenson. Ryan has enjoyed a glittering playing career with spells at Ayr United, Ipswich Town, Chelsea and Heart of Midlothian.

“Assistant manager Mark Roberts has a wealth of experience in football having managed Ayr United and Queens Park, and he also enjoyed a very successful playing career including spells at Ayr United and Kilmarnock. Mark also has his UEFA ‘A’ License.

“We are delighted to have Ryan and Mark as part of our management team and we believe this is an exciting appointment for the club. Both men are enthusiastic about the job and are excited to get started.

“We are appealing for all our support to get fully behind the new management team and the players as we look to climb up the league table and avoid the threat of relegation. Their first game in charge will be for the visit to Hurlford on March 5.”

