Scotland international set for SPFL Premiership game on Sunday

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It's funny, I made a half joke about it after I got my double against Dundee United and I went 4-2 in front of him - and since then he's gone 5-4 in front of me.” Stuart Findlay’s relationship with Craig Halkett is one of many underpinning Hearts’ early season promise. The two centre-backs have known one another since their teenage years in Glasgow and are now thriving as a partnership in Edinburgh.

On Sunday, they will aim to keep out Premiership champions Celtic to record a fifth successive shutout. Doing so would go a long way to helping Hearts as they aim to catapult themselves eight points clear at the top of the league with victory. It is a colossal occasion with Tynecastle Park sold out and certain to be bursting with energy. A bit like Halkett and Findlay as they try to outscore one another despite being defenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We travel in together every day, we have got a really good relationship on and off the park and we've had a little joke about it. It would be nice to nod the winner on Sunday and maybe make it 5-5. That would be a nice wee way to do it,” said Findlay. “I've known Craig a long time. We played against each other in the Under-17 derby game, Celtic against Rangers, so I've always been aware of Craig. You look at how well he did when he went to Livingston and came to Hearts. He's been an integral figure at this club for a long time, a lot longer than obviously I have been.

“Since I've come in we've built up a really strong partnership. The last four or five games or whatever it is that we've played together, I think we've both got different qualities that blend really well together. I think that shows not only with us but with Oisin [McEntee] and [Stephen] Kingsley, plus the four clean sheets and the load we've had. It's not easy to do in this league and it's something we've got pride in. We definitely want to add to that.

“We might not look like the biggest communicators but I'm constantly talking to Halks, I'm constantly talking to Kingsley, I'm talking to Cammy [Devlin] and Beni [Baningime] in front. Halks is doing the exact same on his side. We're constantly communicating. I think that's integral for a defensive unit to work. Halks has been a captain a lot of times for us as well. He's our leader in the park and I like to think of myself as one as well. So I think the last three or four games between us have been really successful.”

Goals from Findlay and Halkett have helped Hearts score more goals than any other Premiership team so far. Set-plays are a crucial factor, with corners and free-kicks often met by towering headers. Deliveries from the likes of Harry Milne and Alexandros Kyziridis are gratefully received by towering defenders. Overseeing set-pieces in both attack and defence is specialist Hearts coach Ross Grant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ross sets us up really well to challenge for the ball but then at the same time he can only take us so far,” Findlay pointed out. “Then you need Harry Milne, you need Kyzi to put the ball in the areas for us and thankfully so far it's been working. Halks has always been notorious for how many goals he can get from set-pieces, it’s something he's always had in his game. It's quite nice myself that I've been able to get off to such a good start and get as many as I have.

“That's something I've always wanted to maybe add to my game. I maybe flirted with it a few years ago and got four or five in a season. To get four as early as this, I think I want to try and knuckle down and see if I can get a few more to add to that tally.”

For all the joking over scoring records, Findlay has a warning for anyone who thinks Hearts can simply brush Celtic aside on Sunday. Seeing another team’s name top of the league won’t go down well in Glasgow’s east end. Expect Brendan Rodgers and his players to be gunning for their hosts. Findlay recalls one particular example to be wary of from December 2018.

“I went to Celtic Park top of the league with Kilmarnock one time many moons ago and we were 4-0 down at half time [Kilmarnock lost 5-1 in the end]. We understand how dangerous an animal Celtic are. We understand how good a team they are. They've got players littered through their squad with incredible quality. On their day, they can put anybody to the sword. That's in our league or in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand that Celtic are going to be coming and there's a very good chance they're going to be at the top of their game - just purely because they might want to shut us up as well. So we understand if we want to get anything from the game we need to make sure we show up, put in the performance and stick to exactly what the gaffer wants from us. Hopefully that will be enough to see us through to get a really big result.”