Supercomputer predicts both Hearts and Hibs will finish in Europe - but who comes out on top in the Edinburgh rivalry?

The forecast, via MyBettingSites, places Hearts as repeating their best-of-the-rest status in the Scottish top flight with a third-place finish. It’s not all bad for the green half of Edinburgh, however, with Lee Johnson’s men expected to come in fifth place behind Aberdeen.

Should the Scottish Cup once again end up in the hands of the Old Firm, as it did at the conclusion of last season with Rangers beating Hearts, then that would mean each half of the Edinburgh divide would be playing on the continent next season, with another guaranteed eight games for Robbie Neilson’s side.

West Lothian club Livingston are the final team to place in the top six, while Ross County are tipped to finish in last place with Dundee United fighting for their lives in the Premiership play-offs.

Chris Cadden of Hibs and Hearts winger Barrie McKay in action during the last Edinburgh derby meeting between the sides in August. Picture: SNS

Message from the editor