They know who they’ll face and now Hearts chances of Europa Conference League have been predicted.

It’s all changes across the three competitions put on by UEFA, with the group stage format ditched in favour of a Swiss-style league format. Now, 36 teams will compete for supremacy in a league table, with the top eight progressing to the last 16.

Everybody else from ninth to 24th will fall into the knockout play-off round for a chance to make up the final eight, with the remaining 12 being eliminated. Hearts will take on Omonia, Heidenheim and Petrocub at home while facing trips abroad for action against Dinamo Minsk, Copenhagen and Cercle Brugge.

A supercomputer shared on social media has ranked Hearts’ chances of getting out of this league and in the top 24. Take a look at where the club are ranked - and if they are predicted for an extended run in Europe.