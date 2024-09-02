Supercomputer predicts Hearts chances of Europa Conference League progress as top 24 hopes rated

Published 2nd Sep 2024

Hearts chances in the Europa Conference League have been ranked.

They know who they’ll face and now Hearts chances of Europa Conference League have been predicted.

It’s all changes across the three competitions put on by UEFA, with the group stage format ditched in favour of a Swiss-style league format. Now, 36 teams will compete for supremacy in a league table, with the top eight progressing to the last 16.

Everybody else from ninth to 24th will fall into the knockout play-off round for a chance to make up the final eight, with the remaining 12 being eliminated. Hearts will take on Omonia, Heidenheim and Petrocub at home while facing trips abroad for action against Dinamo Minsk, Copenhagen and Cercle Brugge.

A supercomputer shared on social media has ranked Hearts’ chances of getting out of this league and in the top 24. Take a look at where the club are ranked - and if they are predicted for an extended run in Europe.

Top 24 chances - 100%

1. Chelsea

Top 24 chances - 100% | Getty Images

Top 24 chances - 99.9%

2. Real Betis

Top 24 chances - 99.9% Photo: Fran Santiago

Top 24 chances - 99.9%

3. Fiorentina

Top 24 chances - 99.9% | YouTube: ACF Fiorentina Photo: YouTube: ACF Fiorentina

Top 24 chances - 98.7%

4. Gent

Top 24 chances - 98.7% | Belga/AFP via Getty Images

