Supercomputer predicts Premiership table: Hearts and Hibs finishes, the team relegated and Euro clubs named

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 2nd Aug 2024, 21:00 BST

Hearts and Hibs are gearing up for Premiership battle.

A supercomputer has had a go at predicting who is going to finish where in the 24/25 Premiership.

At the top end of the league, it’s no surprise to see Rangers and Celtic vying for glory, but there’s a clear winner. Two clubs manage to sneak into the top six despite having lower points tallies than bottom six sides come matchday 38 in this metric, with post-split struggles tipped.

Hearts will look to cement third place again this season while Hibs and Aberdeen are looking to bounce back from poor seasons. Looking at data compiled by OLBG, we take a look at the champions, European clubs, and relegated teams via their supercomputer.

Points: 29

1. 12th - Ross County

Points: 29 | SNS Group

Points: 31

2. 11th - Dundee United

Points: 31 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

Points: 39

3. 10th - Dundee

Points: 39 | SNS Group

Points: 44

4. 9th - St Mirren

Points: 44 | SNS Group Photo: SNS

