Squads are still being assembled but already the Premiership predictions for season 24/25 are rolling in.
Hearts are heading into a league campaign they will tackle in tandem with European football, either in the Europa League or Europa Conference League. They finished third last term and will be keen to ensure they cement that spot again this season coming.
Hibs meanwhile are rebuilding under new head coach David Gray. Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery both were in charge of the club in a season where they finished in the bottom six, with it left to Gray to try and deliver a level of stability plus success.
A supercomputer compiled by FairBettingSites has predicted where both capital sides will finish in the league table. Some surprising tips are made at the bottom, and some will argue in the race for Europe. A title winner is also crowned in a set of predictions bound to divide opinion. Have a look.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.