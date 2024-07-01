Squads are still being assembled but already the Premiership predictions for season 24/25 are rolling in.

Hearts are heading into a league campaign they will tackle in tandem with European football, either in the Europa League or Europa Conference League. They finished third last term and will be keen to ensure they cement that spot again this season coming.

Hibs meanwhile are rebuilding under new head coach David Gray. Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery both were in charge of the club in a season where they finished in the bottom six, with it left to Gray to try and deliver a level of stability plus success.