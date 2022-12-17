News you can trust since 1873
'Supposed 'Championship striker', without Halkett we don't win, Snodgrass such a good signing': Hearts fans react to 3-1 win over Kilmarnock

Hearts won their first match after the cinch Premiership break with a 3-1 triumph over Kilmarnock.

By Craig Fowler
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 17th Dec 2022, 5:36pm

Here’s how the fans reacted to the victory on social media:

@DavG_86: “That game was one mistake away from the Neilson out brigades dream, but now they will celebrate the win and not mention the fact it was him swapping Ginnelly and Shanks that was crucial today.”

@ChrissyWilson__: "Excellent first half, played ourselves into trouble too often in the second. Halkett outstanding, huge having him back.”

Lawrence Shankland scores to make it 2-0 to Hearts during their victory over Kilmarnock at Tynecastle Park. Picture: SNS
@Graeme01266284: "YAAAAAAAASSSSS finally that brutal home record against Killie is ended. Big 3 points. Not as good 2nd half but the win is all that matters. Our supposed Championship Striker Shankland now on 14 goals.”

@craigblack94: "Brilliant performance. McKay getting back to his usual class displays. Shankland runs his a*** off every game and deserves his goals. Halkett thoroughly dominant. Snodgrass completely runs the game in midfield. What a signing he has been”

@siwypod: "There's a reason why, when Savage walked in the door 18 months ago(?) and asked Robbie who his dream signing would be he said Shankland. Man bags goals. Public apology from us for ever doubting him will follow shortly.”

@seanbaillie91: “Lost our way a bit second half way but thought we more than deserved the points. Tell you what though, without Halkett we don’t win today. Thought he was brilliant.”

@AlistairDobbie: "Good three points, good performance aside from the shaky 20 mins or so in the second half. Alex Cochrane is an absolute gem of a player and it’s magic to have Halkett and Kingsley back.”

@JamieHunter567: "Snodgrass absolutely strolls it every week such a good signing.”

