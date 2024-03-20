Craig Halkett is to undergo minor surgery on his knee before the end of the month as Hearts seek a definitive decision on whether he can resume full training. The centre-back will have an exploratory operation to assess the area after consulting a specialist.

He has not played since trudging off after 26 minutes against Airdrie in last month's Scottish Cup tie. Scans of the injury are not showing anything untoward and it has been decided that surgery to investigate is the best option.

Hearts remain hopeful of having the 28-year-old available again soon but will wait for the results of his surgery before estimating when he might return. Halkett returned in December after a year out with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and appeared 11 times in maroon before being forced off in the cup.

The latest injury is said to be separate to the ACL and Hearts are taking no chances with one of their most influential players, who has managed some light training in recent weeks. They have also been without centre-back Frankie Kent this month due to a different knee issue.

Midfielder Peter Haring is to have surgery on his knee next week and faces a race to play again for Hearts before his contract expires. He becomes a free agent at the end of the season and will need time to recover following the operation. The Edinburgh club have eight Premiership fixtures remaining plus cup matches.