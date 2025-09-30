Steve Clarke names his group to face Greece and Belarus

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts and Hibs players were today named in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Belarus. The national team host the Greeks at Hampden Park on Thursday, 9 October, before welcoming the Belarusians to Glasgow three days later. Both games will be pivotal to Scotland’s chances of reaching the 2026 World Cup finals in USA, Canada and Mexico.

Clarke named a 23-man group, including a surprise recall for Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon. Hibs defender Grant Hanley and striker Kieron Bowie were also included. Hearts keeper Zander Clark has been left out from the previous squad to accommodate Gordon’s return. There is also no place for the Tynecastle striker Lawrence Shankland, who has scored seven goals in 10 competitive games so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon, 42, has not played competitively since May due to a shoulder issue and recently has been recovering from a minor hamstring complaint. Clarke is confident he will be fit enough in time for the next round of international games, when he is expected to be an understudy to Scotland’s first-choice keeper Angus Gunn. Rangers’ Liam Kelly is the other goalkeeper in the group.

Clark began the season as the established goalkeeper at Hearts but lost his place following the arrival of German Alexander Schwolow. He kept clean sheets against Rangers and Falkirk in his first two outings for the Edinburgh club and will remain first choice for the foreseeable future. Gordon is close to returning and faces a fight for game time.

Hanley, 33, is a mainstay of the international squad and holds 63 caps to his name. He is one of Clarke’s trusted lieutenants in central defence and genuinely plays when fit. Bowie has only one senior appearance for Scotland so far but is a regular starter in the Hibs side this season under David Gray. Hibs travel to Tynecastle to play Hearts this weekend in the Edinburgh derby, after which the Scottish Premiership takes a two-week break for international fixtures.

Scotland began their World Cup qualifying campaign with a commendable 0-0 draw away to Denmark earlier this month. They then beat Belarus 2-0 at a neutral venue in Hungary to sit joint-top of Group C alongside the Danes after two matches. They have four fixtures remaining - Greece and Belarus at Hampden next month, then Greece away and Denmark at home in November.

Scotland squad in full:

GOALKEEPERS

Craig Gordon, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly

DEFENDERS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Scott McKenna, Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Kieran Tierney

MIDFIELDERS

Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson, Ben Gannon-Doak, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay, Lennon Miller

FORWARDS

Ché Adams, Kieron Bowie, Lyndon Dykes, George Hirst