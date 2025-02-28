The Australian midfielder learned quickly that he had to adapt at Tynecastle Park

Calem Nieuwenhof’s Hearts career was put on an 11-month hold after last year’s hamstring injury. Setbacks and recurrences delayed his return, although the Australian used the time wisely. He sat in the stand at Tynecastle Park and absorbed everything he could about Scottish football, its idiosyncracies and what is needed to survive.

Now fit again, the 24-year-old is putting what he learned to good use. He struck a stunning goal in Hearts’ 3-1 midweek victory over St Mirren - the second goal since his return - and has added extra aggression to Neil Critchley’s midfield. Team-mates might have looked slightly surprised at Nieuwenhof’s 20-yard effort, but he stressed they should have known better.

“All the boys were acting a bit surprised but I said: ‘I do it every day in training, so I’m not sure why you are all surprised,’” he said, speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News. “I just found myself in a good area and shifted the ball onto my right foot at the edge of the box. I thought I’d have a hit and luckily enough it went in, so I couldn’t be happier.

“I think it was a bit of both - surprise that it went in and surprise at the boys’ reaction. I like getting into those areas. It was a bit lucky that the opportunity fell to me but I’m really happy I took it. That’s a feeling I’ve missed. Over the past year, I’ve missed it. My last goal at Tynie was more than 12 months ago against Dundee. You want to get a bit of that back and I feel I did that on Wednesday, which is really nice.

“We’ve had our eyes on the top six for the past few weeks. Now we are there thanks to the win, we don’t want to slow down. We want to keep our momentum going and make a push for third. We are trying to pick up as many points as we can. Hopefully that starts with a big game on Sunday against Hibs.

“I haven’t been involved in a derby for a long time. I’ve been here a while so I know how big a game it is and how much it means to the fans and players. Especially after the last game. With them coming to Tynecastle and beating us [on Boxing Day last year], we really want to repay them, go there and get the three points and do our fans proud.

“We weren’t at the greatest point ourselves and it was a disappointing result. Now we are in a great spot and picking up some momentum, getting a lot more points and scoring more goals. We are in a good place to go there on Sunday and really challenge them.”

Nieuwenhof watched that game knowing his competitive comeback was on the horizon. He learned a bit about surviving in the Scottish Premiership during his first season last year, but then injury struck in March and sidelined him. Since then, he has watched intently and picked up even more of what is required to hold your own in what is a physical league. He has implemented the required aggression.

“Definitely a little bit. When I first came here, it was a really steep learning curve because the style of football is so different from Scotland to back home in Australia. Being in the stand for months watching games, you do really get to see different styles of football and how different teams play.

“On Wednesday, everyone knows St Mirren are a direct team and, at times, they don’t want to turn it into a football match. For us, we want to try to play as much as possible. The main thing I learned is you can’t shy away from the physical side of the game. You really do have to match it and then hope your ability can show.

“I knew coming over that, for sure, it was going to be a physical league - but I don’t think I was quite prepared for just how physical. Like I said, it was a steep learning curve when I first arrived. Now I’ve been here for 18 months or so, I feel I’m settled in to the style of football and I know what to expect. I feel a lot more comfortable going into games.”

He can recall the lowest points of the last year, which makes him all the more appreciative for moments like Wednesday night. “When I kept having recurrences with my hamstring injury, that was a low point,” said Nieuwenhof. “You work so hard in the gym, you are going in every day trying to get back playing. Then something goes astray and that’s your return delayed.

“It’s really hard to take those moments because I want to play football. I love being out here. I just missed this feeling so much, being able to go out and play in front of a crowd. My team-mates and the staff here have been so supportive throughout the whole injury period, so I can’t thank them enough.”