Suspension hits Hearts ahead of a big week

Yellow cards costing the Edinburgh club

Hearts will be without midfielder Cammy Devlin for next weekend’s Premiership trip to Ross County. The Australian has incurred a one-match suspension after being booked in Sunday’s match against St Johnstone at Tynecastle Park, and will consequently miss the trip to Dingwall.

Devlin was cautioned for a late tackle on St Johnstone forward Benjamin Kimpioka on 42 minutes, his sixth yellow card of the season so far. He is now banned for one league game, effective seven days from the date of the sixth booking as per Scottish Football Association disciplinary rules.

Hearts play Hibs in the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle on Boxing Day and Devlin will be available for that fixture. A huge week lies ahead for Neil Critchley’s side as they look to move up the Premiership table and away from the relegation zone.

Devlin has been a regular starter since the Englishman took charge in mid-October. Teenager Macaulay Tait could step into the starting line-up against County, although Beni Baningime is also pushing to return from a knee injury.