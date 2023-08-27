Hearts returned to winning ways with a 2-0 away victory at Aberdeen. The visitors wasted no time to get themselves in front as Carly Girasoli headed in from a corner 12 minutes in. Georgia Timms had a chance to double her side's lead 10 minutes later as she headed the ball just wide from a free-kick as Hearts saw out a 1-0 lead at the halfway point. Timms extended the Jam Tarts’ lead just after the hour mark as Aimee Anderson dispossessed one of the Dons defenders to square the ball to the striker to tap home. Katie Lockwood almost added a third in extra time as her effort smashed off the crossbar late in the game as Eva Olid’s side collected three points yet again.

Elsewhere, Boroughmuir collected their first point of the season as they played out a 0-0 draw away to Livingston. Sammy Duncan almost got Thistle in front midway through the first half after she almost took advantage of the opposing ‘keeper’s mistake. Beth Rennie had to be on her toes to keep the score level going into half-time as a Livingston corner almost found the breakthrough. The second period continued to be a tight contest however, Boroughmuir almost nicked the win late but no one could get on the end of Beth McLeod’s cross as the ball flashed across the box.

In the Championship and League One Cup, Edinburgh Caledonia progressed after goals from Natalie Brown and Margaux Durand-Watson helped the side overcome Forfar Farmington 2-0. Newly promoted Bonnyrigg Rose also beat Dundee West 6-2 in their first-ever round in the competition. Alexis Curry and Saffron McCabe netted wonderful hat-tricks in the round to ensure their team progressed into the next round.