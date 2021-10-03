SWPL: Hearts get first win of season but Hibs suffer same fate as men against Rangers

Hearts secured a first SWPL win under head coach Eva Olid (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The Dons edged in front in the 18th minute at the Balmoral Stadium through Eva Thomson's volley and it got worse for the Jambos two minutes later as Donna Paterson's flick at the near post doubled the home side's advantage.

But Eva Olid's side gave themselves a lifeline two minutes before the interval, Amelie Birse quickest to react following a Monica Forsyth shot that cannoned off the crossbar.

The visitors drew level three minutes after the restart when Forsyth capitalised on some hesitancy in the Aberdeen defence to prod the ball home and the comeback was complete when Birse got her second and Hearts' third from 25 yards with 20 minutes remaining.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Hibernian Women lost out 1-0 to Rangers at Livingston's Tony Macaroni Arena.

Zoe Ness hit the only goal of the game six minutes into the second half to give the Glasgow side all three points.

Elsewhere, Spartans suffered a heavy 9-0 loss at the hands of league champions Glasgow City.

Debbi McCulloch's side were taken apart at Petershill Park with Tyler Dodds opening the scoring in the second minute with further efforts from Julia Molin, Aoife Colvill, Cailin Michie and Jo Love as the hosts led 5-0 at the break.

Second-half goals from Taylor Fisher, Colvill, and a Lauren Davidson brace completed a miserable afternoon for the Ainslie Park outfit.

In SWPL 2, Boroughmuir Thistle lost 3-2 at Kilmarnock.

A message from the Editor: