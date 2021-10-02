SWPL: Hearts look for elusive first win as Spartans look for Rangers reaction

Hearts' head coach Eva Olid during the SWPL match against Hibs at Easter Road. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Wednesday night's 3-0 defeat to Capital rivals Hibs at Easter Road, in front of a record attendance for a women's game in Scotland, was the Jambos fourth straight defeat of the campaign.

Despite a spirited showing from Eva Olid's side in front of 5,512 supporters, including 300 Hearts fans, the hosts deservedly picked up all three points.

The Gorgie side now make the trip north tomorrow to face newly-promoted Aberdeen at Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium. The Dons have started life in the top flight well with seven points from their opening four fixtures.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Spartans head west to face champions Glasgow City at Petershill Park.

Debbi McCulloch's side are in sixth with four points but were beaten 6-1 by Rangers earlier this week.

McCulloch said: "I thought we were really well organised against Rangers and we created a few chances. The goals were cheap that we conceded but we didn't deserve to lose six goals. It's another tough game tomorrow, away from home, and City always make life difficult for you. We played them in the cup recently and I don't think we played too badly. We press the reset button and we'll be ready for City."

In SWPL 2, Boroughmuir Thistle are also on their travels this weekend when they play Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Suzy Shepherd's outfit are currently second in the standings, three points worse off than leaders Dundee United.

A message from the Editor: