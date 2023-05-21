Hearts ended their season on a defeat as Celtic were unable to bring the SWPL title to the club for the first time. 15,822 attended the game, a record for the division with many hoping to see the hoops win the league. The Jam Tarts managed to hold off the Glaswegians until the 43rd minute as Caitlin Hayes found the bottom corner. In the second half, Celtic doubled their lead as Natasha Flint headed home. Emma Brownlie almost got a goal back late on but it wasn’t to be for the Midlothian side. Glasgow City’s late victory also meant that Celtic finished second in the SWPL with the hoops only seconds away from their first title.

Katherine Smart ended her career on a high as she scored on her final appearance for Spartans in a 2-0 win over Glasgow Women. The striker announced her retirement earlier this week with her final goal helping to extend the hosts winning streak to seven games as the season comes to a close. Caley Gibb got the opener for the hosts 33 minutes in with an outrageous looping volley which gave the keeper no chance. Spartans soon doubled their lead as Smart headed home from a free-kick From there, the Edinburgh club managed to see out the game to end the season in seventh with 54 points.

Boroughmuir missed out on the promotion play-offs after a 2-1 defeat at home to Montrose. After a goalless first half, Thistle almost took the lead after the ball was cleared from the line off a corner. The SWPL2 champions went ahead late on through Aimee Ridgeway. Stacey McFadyen then doubled Montrose’s five minutes later. Beth Macleod pulled one back in the dying seconds for the hosts as they fell to a final day defeat. However, Boroughmuir can take solace in the fact that Gartcairn also won meaning that even if they did get all three points, it wouldn’t have been enough for second place.