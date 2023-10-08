Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Jam Tarts got off to the best possible start at Links Park as Katie Lockwood’s low finish into the corner gave them the lead after three minutes. Hearts doubled their lead just after the 20-minute mark after Jenna Penman’s perfect low cross found Lockwood again to earn her brace. Momentum was with the visitors and they continued to pepper Montrose’s net as Danni Findlay and Lockwood both went close before half-time.

Montrose got themselves back on level terms in the second period thanks to two quick-fire goals from Jade McLaren and an own goal. However, Hearts got themselves back in front immediately as Kathleen McGovern tapped home from Georgia Timms’ cross. Montrose had the final say in the game as Aimme Ridgeway smashed home an equaliser in the 90th to ensure the points were shared.

Spartans had a tough start at Petershill as Amy Muir put Glasgow City ahead after nine minutes. The visitor’s game got worse 10 minutes later as Amelie Birse was forced off with an injury for Louise Mason. Aoife Colvill was close to doubling the host's lead as her effort cannoned off the bar before Emma Browning’s corner flew just wide of the mark for Spartans.

Lauren Davidson got Glasgow City’s second from the penalty spot at the start of the second half after a foul from Ronaigh Douglas. Brenna Lovera added a third just after the hour mark to extend the host’s lead. Glasgow City had a chance to make it four after Hannah Robinson’s challenge resulted in a penalty but Rachel Johnstone saved Kinga Kozak’s spot kick as the game ended 3-0.