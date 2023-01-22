Hearts continued their brilliant 2023 form with a late winner against a tricky Aberdeen side. After a tight first half, defender Emma Brownlie broke the deadlock for the visitors with a beautiful free-kick right into the top corner. Hearts stay fourth but have now moved eight points clear of fifth-place Hibs after Spartans won the Edinburgh derby at Meadwobank.

In SWPL2, Boroughmuir Thistle had to twice come from behind to get a point away to East Fife. The Edinburgh side may feel this is two points dropped however, with the opposition clear at the bottom with only five points. The result leaves Boroughmuir in sixth place.

In the SWF Championship, Livingston continued their brilliant form by seeing off Rossvale, despite the opposition's late comeback. A brace from Abbi Mckay plus a goal from Brogan Anderson put the visitors 3-0 up at half time. Rossvale pulled it back to 3-2, but Livingston held on for the three points to extend their lead at the top.

FC Edinburgh beat Stenhousemuir 4-0 to extend their winning run in League One. A brace from Debs McLeod as well as goals from Jayden Simmons and Nic Rutherford was enough to see off the opposition. Bonnyrigg Rose hit nine to continue their great start to the SWFL East. A Khya McGurk hat-trick – her second of the season – was the highlight as they beat Aberdour SDC 9-1.