Hibs sealed an emphatic victory at the Meadowbank stadium as they put seven past Glasgow Women to continue their good form. Rosie Livingstone opened the scoring for the hosts before Katie Lockwood added a second before half-time. The floodgates would open in the second half with Rachael Boyle, making her first appearance for the side in 13 months adding a third. Liana Tweedie would add a fourth from point-blank range followed a goal from Michaela McAlonie. Boyle would get her second of the game from the penalty spot before Livingstone also got her second to round off a great afternoon for Hibs. The victory moves them two points closer to Hearts in fourth and they are now three points off their rivals.

Elsewhere, Hearts dropped points at K-Park as they drew 1-1 with Motherwell. In a game full of chances, the hosts took the lead against the run of play through Lauren Doran-Barr. Substitute Monica Forsyth scored the equaliser in the second half, getting on the end of a cross to find the net. The Midlothian side pushed for a winner late on but it wasn’t to be.

Boroughmuir also dropped points as they were defeated 3-2 at home to Queens Park. Caitlin McKee opened the scoring for the visitors, volleying the ball into the net. In the second half, Abby Callaghan doubled Queen’s Park lead before Samantha Duncan pulled one back. McKee got her second in the 81st minute on the counter. Shannon Todd would reduce the deficit back to one late on, but it wasn’t enough and the Edinburgh side fall to sixth in the SWPL2.

Hannah Davie holds off Leah Daly in Boroughmuir's 3-2 defeat. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie