SWPL should have VAR too: Hearts assistant manager calls for parity with men's game

Hearts had two efforts disallowed for offside in their 1-0 SWPL1 win over Motherwell on Sunday, and although Burt was not questioning either decision he feels the top women’s league should be entitled to the same benefits as the Scottish Premiership for men.

VAR was introduced to the domestic game in Scotland the first time last month after 71 out of the 72 SPFL clubs voted for it last year. It is expected to cost around £1.2m per season and Premiership clubs will pay for the technology with each club's share depending on their final league position. The Premiership winners will pay approximately £195k per season, with a sliding scale to the 12th club, who would pay around £67k.

Burt believes the SWPL, which is now now run by the SPFL, should also be pursuing the technology. That would require the clubs to vote for it after establishing a way to pay for and install the technology at SWPL grounds.

The VAR bunker at Clydesdale House near Glasgow. Picture: Alan Harvey / SNS

“The Scottish women’s game should have everything the men’s game has”, Burt told Edinburgh Evening News. “I know it comes into funding and things like that. Anything the men’s game has the women’s game should have, in my opinion.”

Fourth in the table after a good start to the season, Hearts are looking to cement their position as the best of the rest behind Glasgow’s big three and travel to Hamilton this Sunday. Burt believes Hamilton will be a “tough test” after they staged a comeback to beat Spartans at Ainslie Park on Sunday.

He added: “They stepped up and beat Spartans, who are a very difficult team to beat. In terms of football and their style of play, it will probably suit us. They want to get the ball down and they want to play with it. That’s good for us. It is how we want to play our game. But it will be a tough test as they will be on a massive high from the weekend against Spartans.”