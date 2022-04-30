Takis Fyssas returns to Edinburgh for Hearts reunion after 15 years

The Greek will host ‘An Audience with Takis Fyssas’ at Edinburgh’s O2 Academy on Sunday, June 26, giving fans a chance to meet one of the most idolised Hearts players of the modern era.

Fyssas was initially signed by George Burley in 2005 as Hearts embarked on a new era under former owner Vladimir Romanov. A European Championship winner with Greece the previous summer, he was joined by Rudi Skacel, Edgaras Jankauskas and several other high-profile names in Gorgie.

The investment helped the club win the Scottish Cup and reach the Champions League qualifying rounds 12 months later, with Fyssas playing a key role. He famously sang along to the Champions League theme tune on the Tynecastle pitch at the height of the celebrations.

Fyssas left Edinburgh in 2007 and is now technical director of the Greek Football Association. His return is being organised by Headline Events, who are branding his on-stage appearances as the Greek God back in the Athens of the north.

They recently held a similar event with Skacel and have also staged an audience-led evening with the former Aberdeen, Hibs, Tottenham and Barcelona striker Steve Archibald.

The O2 Academy in Edinburgh was formerly The Corn Exchange and is sure to be packed out for Fyssas’ appearance in late June. To this day, he remains an iconic figure among the Hearts support after those two memorable years in maroon.

Visit the Headline Events website to buy tickets: Headline Events

Takis Fyssas won the Scottish Cup with Hearts.