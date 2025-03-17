UEFA Nations League play-off evokes plenty emotion for the Tynecastle legend

This is akin to footballing heaven for Takis Fyssas. He spent 11 years as Greece’s technical director waiting to play Scotland. Ironically, just months after leaving the Greek Football Federation, his native country confronts his adopted one this week. Fyssas’ mind is awash with emotion and the Hellenic passion is unshakeable during an exclusive chat with the Edinburgh News.

He now works as a co-commentator with Greek TV. A 51-year-old forever steeped in football, his two years with Hearts between 2005 and 2007 remain among the fondest of his career. Quite a statement for someone who won the 2004 European Championship and the Portuguese Primeira Liga. Tynecastle can have that effect, but more of that later.

Fyssas is entranced by the Nations League play-off ahead of Thursday’s first leg in Piraeus. Scotland take Greece back to Hampden Park for the second leg three days later needing to prevail to earn another crack at League A. Failure to do so means relegation to League B for the 2026/27 Nations League.

GFF officials deliberately chose the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium for this tie. They favour the Olympiakos ground for international home games because of its tight confines and hostile atmosphere. Think flares, smoke, bellowing locals, bare chests, choreographed chants and an all-round deafening din and you’re pretty much there. The Karaiskakis holds just over 33,000 people but is preferred to the 70,000-capacity Olympic Stadium just 12 miles away in Athens because of the intense ambience.

Greece want Scotland to feel uncomfortable, unsettled, nervous and downright afraid. Whether people like John McGinn and Scott McTominay understand the concept of fear is debatable, but that is certainly the hosts’ intention. “It's going to be a full stadium. Fans will come from all over Greece to see our team. We are united for the target now,” says Fyssas. “All Greeks give all our power to the team so, yes, it's difficult to play there for an away team. It's a nice stadium with more than 30,000 fans, they are very close to the pitch, and for sure it will be a great atmosphere.

World Cup target after a horrible night in Georgia as Greece’s Germany hopes faded

“We love football in this country and we are very enthusiastic as fans. We are very noisy and we sing all the time. If you are a professional player, you love to play in this kind of situation. We are not using violence, all we do is sing and try to push our team. For the away team, it is not easy, especially at the beginning of the game. They will have pressure from the fans but footballers are used to these types of stadiums.”

This is the start of a four-part Greek trilogy Scotland hope doesn’t end in Greek tragedy. The two-legged play-off tie is followed by two World Cup qualifiers later this year. The prelude may set a psychological tone for what Greece feel will be the main event. Their target is to reach the 2026 World Cup finals having failed to qualify since 2014. Scotland, of course, haven’t graced football’s most prestigious tournament since 1998.

“I left Hearts and moved to Panathinaikos and then I quite playing football in 2008,” recalls Fyssas. “I was technical director of the national team for six years, then later for another five years, so almost 11 years in total. We never had an opportunity to play against Scotland but now we play Scotland four times. I wish the best for both teams because, as you know, I love Scotland and I follow Scottish football and I want success for your country. But I am a Greek guy and I want my team to get to the World Cup.”

A sense of lingering hurt drives the motivation following events 12 months ago. Greece lost to Georgia on penalties in the play-off final for Euro 2024 on a horrific night in Tbilisi. Fyssas remembers it well, much as he would rather forget. A change of coaching and technical staff came thereafter and he is now an outside observer cheering on new coach Ivan Jovanovic.

"We didn't get to the Euros because of a penalty in Georgia. We missed a penalty and didn't qualify but the base was there,” Fyssas points out. “The new coach is a very great person and I like him a lot. I work now as a football commentator for Greek TV. I did this last summer at the Euros and they thought it was successful. I had some proposals this year but I decided not to work for a club or the national team. I work in TV and some other projects. Maybe I will go to the match on Thursday.

"Media is in our lives and football players accept this. There is social media, professional football teams must co-operate and we are used to this. I like to explain my thoughts about football and probably they like to hear me, so it's a nice combination. Most of all, I will always be on the side of the Greek players and of the new coach. I really like the work they are doing.

“Last year in Georgia, in that moment, it was really tough. It's a process to improve yourself and create new motivation. We need to go on because life always goes on. We cannot cry all the time. Okay, it was a really hard moment for everyone. I was there. I'm a really experienced person in these kind of situations. I had a lot of success but also some failures that helped me to improve myself.

"Now it's time for the team to show they have a good mentality, character, personality, and that they are a team. The coach is there to show his philosophy and tactics for the game. They already have good results in the Nations League games, now we are waiting for these two games. As I said, the most important thing for Greece is to qualify for the World Cup finals, so we are also waiting for the qualification games for 2026. We need successes and victories to get a good position in the qualification games.”

Tynecastle talk fills Fyssas with more hope as Scottish Premiership form improves under Neil Critchley

There is always time for Hearts talk in amongst obsessing about Greece. Fyssas keeps a close eye on events in Edinburgh and openly admits he was frightened looking at the Scottish Premiership table earlier in the campaign. His former team were embroiled in a relegation fight before Christmas until head coach Neil Critchley steered them up the league. Saturday’s win over Ross County took them into the top six with three games remaining until the split.

Nearly 18 years since departing Scotland’s capital city, Fyssas still refers to Hearts as ‘we’. “I saw some games this season,” he says. “At the beginning, we didn't play well and didn't have the results Hearts fans expect. I don't know the situation inside the club but I always see Tynecastle full of fans and ready to celebrate. The recent results are better. At the beginning, I saw the team last in the league. Now they are in a better position and trying to finish in the top six. Let us hope for better days.

"At the beginning of the season, I was afraid to look at the bottom of the league. I didn't want to watch but now the results are better, although I saw they lost against Hibs in their stadium. Maybe this year will be like that and you can create the conditions to be better next year because Hearts have to be in the top positions in the league - playing for Europe, playing for the Europa League or Conference League.”

Phenomenal resolve and astonishing powers of recovery mean one of Fyssas’ Hearts team-mates will likely keep goal for Scotland this week. Craig Gordon is just nine years younger at the age of 42 but still No.1 at Tynecastle, and will probably be selected against Greece. Fyssas simply can’t get enough of the seemingly evergreen goalkeeper who battled back from a double leg-break in 2022 to reclaim top status with club and country.

“Craig is my favourite goalkeeper in all of my career. I have told this to everybody,” he explains. “He was my favourite since I got to Tynecastle and he became my team-mate. I have conversations with him and all of these years I was in contact with him. When I was in Edinburgh having a conversation with some fans a few years ago, I spoke with him but we didn’t find the time to see each other.

“We are very close together and I think it is incredible that he is 42 years old and he is the best goalkeeper for Scotland and Hearts. He is still in fit and in good shape to accept all the new targets with the teams. Thank God he is fine and having a good season. I saw the injury that he had and I was very sorry for him, but he showed how powerful and strong he is with his family, his team-mates and all the Scottish people who believed in him. He returned as good as he was before.

“We will be opponents just for the games this week but, at the end, we are friends. We won the cup, man, and I remember us celebrating together on the bus. We will never forget this.”

That Scottish Cup win in 2006 is etched in the minds of everyone involved. An unforgettable period at Tynecastle of which Fyssas is extremely proud. Now he wants more national pride. For him, the Nations League is the start of the road to World Cup 2026. Scotland may well think similarly ahead of what will certainly be a high-octane few days.