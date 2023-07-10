News you can trust since 1873
Talented youngster becomes Hearts’ fifth signing of the season

Hearts have announced the signing of Brodie Greenwood, who signed a one-year deal with the club.
By Jack Dawson
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 15:06 BST

The 17-year-old joins upon the expiry of her contract at Aberdeen, having previously had spells at Montrose and Forfar Farmington before. The ball-playing centre-back spent the second half of last season in the SWPL2, picking up game time at St. Johnstone as they narrowly missed out on a promotion play-off spot. Now Greenwood will be looking to further her development at Jam Tarts with Eva Olid excited to see how her future pans out at the club.

“Brodie is a young player with fantastic potential,” Olid told Hearts. “Obviously, our latest signings have a bit more experience however we have to ensure we are bringing talented domestic youngsters into our environment so that we can strive to have the best talent for the future. We can already see Brodie is not only technically perfect for our style of play but possesses fantastic in-game knowledge for a player so young. I am really excited to see what the future holds for her here at Hearts.”

Greenwood has become Hearts' fifth signing of the summer after the club welcomed Lizzie Waldie, Katie Lockwood, Carly Girasoli and Kathleen McGovern earlier in the window. With extra experience and youth now added to the squad, the Jam Tarts will be hoping that they can improve on last season's fourth place finish and challenge the top three further. Greenwood will get her first taste of action in maroon on Tuesday as Olid’s side take on Dundee United in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Brodie Greenwood has signed a one-year deal. Credit: Hearts WomenBrodie Greenwood has signed a one-year deal. Credit: Hearts Women
