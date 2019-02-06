Talking point: Hearts' talisman needs some help from home fans

It's great watching Steven Naismith, even when he, or the team, isn't playing particularly well.

His leadership qualities shine through in every match. He's constantly issuing instructions to players: where to stand, where to run, which option to take. After attacks he's talking them through what they could have done better. He's a coach on the field and the rest of the Hearts team, especially the young players, will grow into better footballers because of this influence.

But sometimes he could use a little help in encouraging his team-mates to make the right decisions, and we're not just talking about the management staff or his fellow veterans in the first-team squad.

There was a moment in the second half where another unimaginative attempt at a direct pass forward shanked out of play for a throw-in around about the halfway line. At this point, Livingston were growing into the game and the Hearts fans were becoming audibly restless. This was the tipping point and a short burst of boos was directed back at those on the field.

Naismith wasn't impressed. It was pretty easy to lip-read his response. While this writer won't divulge the exact wording, it's fair to say he was disappointed. After his initial frustrated outburst, he then looked pleadingly at those in the stands, lifted up his arms as if to say 'come on, get behind us' and was greeted with a smattering of applause from those close enough in the Tynecastle main stand to view his actions.

When full-time arrived another burst of angry booing greeted the whistle, and again Naismith shook his head and wore an expression that seemed to say "come on, guys". It was a poor result, no doubt, but this wasn't the Dundee game. Livingston are a difficult team to defeat and they arrived in Gorgie Road with the intention of staying compact, frustrating their hosts and then earning the right to play. Hearts didn't do themselves many favours. Naismith was too isolated and the back three didn't work as well as it has in recent weeks, but with Uche Ikpeazu still not fit enough for a full 90 minutes and David Vanecek in the doghouse for his own fitness problems, it still left the hosts short on options in attack with their talisman having to lead the line instead of dropping deeper as he likes to do. It can work, as witnessed in the victories since Naismith's return from injury, but when Craig Halkett and company are in good form it's a tough ask.

As an experienced attacker, Naismith will know his team-mates need to be playing with confidence in order to break down such a stubborn opponent. They need to take chances with the football but can be reticent of doing so if there's booing ringing in their ears. This especially goes for the likes of Sean Clare, Jake Mulraney, John Souttar, Conor Shaughnessy and Callumn Morrison, who are all 22 or younger.

Naismith would never tell the fans what to do, nor should he. Fans are the lifeblood of the club, particularly at Hearts where the supporters helped keep the club alive and will soon own it outright. Everyone who pays to watch their team is perfectly entitled to express their dissatisfaction, so long as they stay within the bounds of moral decency, which booing does.

However, while it may feel cathartic, it isn't often the best course of action to get the desired result.