Talks between Hearts and Per-Mathias Hogmo hit a brick wall

Talks between Hearts and Norwegian coach Per-Mathias Hogmo have stalled after both parties failed to reach an agreement. The Edinburgh club identified Hogmo as their preferred candidate to replace former head coach Steven Naismith, but the pair have failed to agree contract terms.

Hearts are ready to move on and consider other candidates for the vacancy. At the moment, 64-year-old Hogmo remains interested in working at Tynecastle Park but heis also attracting attention from at least one other club on the Continent. It remains to be seen if he and Hearts will reconvene over the coming days. For now, the search for a new manager continues in Gorgie.

The Tynecastle board drew up a list of contenders after sacking Naismith last month and held talks with Hogmo on Thursday and Friday. The situation reached a stalemate on Friday afternoon and Hearts officials are now looking at other options.

Hogmo boasts good experience after recently leaving Urawa Red Diamonds in Japan. He previously coached Rosenborg, Tromso and Fredrikstad in his homeland, worked in Sweden with Hacken and Djurgardens, plus had a three-year stint in charge of Norway’s national team between 2013 and 2016.

He won the Norwegian league with Rosenborg and took them into the Champions League back in 2006. More recently, he guided Hacken to the first Swedish league title in their history in 2022, and followed up with the Swedish Cup in 2023. He then took Hacken into the Europa League group stage in 2023 by knocking out Aberdeen in the play-off round on a 5-3 aggregate scoreline.