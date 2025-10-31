Target on Hearts' backs, Landry Kabore excitement and the never-say-die attitude

Harry Milne speaks ahead of Dundee’s visit to Edinburgh

The longer Hearts remain top of the Premiership, the bigger a target they become for opponents. Such is life in football. No-one at Tynecastle Park needs reminding of it, although players and coaches are not unduly burdened by pressure 10 games into the league campaign. They will continue working to stay unbeaten.

The will-to-win is clear from Derek McInnes and his players and was notable in the closing stages of Wednesday’s 2-2 draw at St Mirren. Hearts dropped points for only the second time in this season’s top flight and recognise they are now viewed as a scalp. Dundee visit Tynecastle on Saturday, where the hosts hold a six-point lead over second-placed Celtic.

“Yeah, everyone in the squad must be enjoying it. The way that we've started the season, I think we've been a team that hasn't given up in any games,” said versatile defender Harry Milne. “We've had difficult moments in some games, just for five or 10 minutes, which put us on the back foot. But our reaction to that has been a kind of never-say-die attitude, which has been good. Obviously, we've had sprinkles of quality throughout the season so far and it's put us in good stead. It's enjoyable for everyone to be part of a squad that's winning games.

“Maybe it's two points dropped [on Wednesday]. The goals were a little bit frustrating from our point of view. We pride ourselves on being quite good from set pieces, so a bit frustrating in that sense. But I felt like our reaction was great and we still played. I thought throughout the night, in moments, we still played some really nice stuff. Credit where it's due, the pitch was brilliant.

“I think we did play some really nice stuff. I thought the subs made a difference and everyone tried to come in and make that impact in the squad. It’s been a team that's been pretty unchanged for the last few games, so everyone not playing is champing at the bit. You can see that when they come on and everyone is trying to pull in the same direction.”

Wednesday wasn’t considered a disastrous result for Hearts, although they are determined to regain winning form against Dundee. “Yeah, there's a wee bit of a sense that, because we're up the top, there's a bit of a target on our backs,” admitted Milne. “Everyone wants to be the team that beats us and that's great for them. We need to be able to handle the pressure of what comes with that.

“Everyone is going to try and disrupt our season as much as they can. But we're just focusing on ourselves and taking each game as it is. We're still unbeaten. It's not a terrible result. It's obviously a historically difficult place for a lot of teams to go. They make it difficult for you. Like I say, it was frustrating the way we lost our goals, but I thought the reaction was great and we played some really good stuff at times.”

Hearts were behind twice in Paisley and displayed their resilience to recover on both occasions. It is a quality McInnes values highly. “It's something the manager tries to instil in the team,” said Milne. “I think it goes back to the fact that we've got subs and the quality in the squad at the moment is just magic. You see it every day in training, so we do have that quality to come and change it.

“I thought [Landry] Kabore off the bench on Wednesday was great, and Tomas [Magnusson] as well. They did well when they came on. They give us a different option to try and get back into the game. I've not seen their [disallowed] goal back to go 3-1 up. But even then, I don't think our reaction would have been any different. I think we still thought we were in the game and we could get back into it.”

Kabore’s second-half introduction instantly gave Hearts more pace and power on the left and in attack. “Yeah, he's a good guy. He's a really nice guy and he's got a lot of quality,” explained Milne. “I think, like I said before, the way the team started the season, it's been difficult for a lot of guys to break into the team. We all know that quality. It's not just him that has been sitting on the bench who can come in and change games. There's quality throughout the whole squad.

“He's a great player and you see the way he's able to disrupt their backline and show glimpses of quality. I felt bad for him because he's obviously not had the rub of the green so far this season. I felt bad for him not being able to get the winner there [VAR disallowed Kabore’s late strike]. But yeah, he's a good player and I think he'll be back in those positions. I'm sure he'll get a lot of points for us this season.”