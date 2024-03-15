Ten Hearts players called up for international duty

Ten Hearts players in total have been called up to represent their countries next week following impressive form at club level.
Steven Naismith's team hold a 13-point lead in third place in the Scottish Premiership and reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals by beating Morton on Monday. They travel to Dingwall to face Ross County in the league this weekend before international fortnight begins.
That will see a number of first-team players depart Edinburgh to play for their respective nations. They are listed below:
1. Craig Gordon: Scotland
The goalkeeper is back in the squad to play Netherlands and Northern Ireland after more than a year out injured.
2. Zander Clark: Scotland
Fine form at Tynecastle sees the keeper retain his squad place for friendlies against Netherlands and Northern Ireland.
3. Lawrence Shankland: Scotland
The Premiership's top goalscorer will get game time in friendlies against Netherlands and Northern Ireland.
4. Toby Sibbick: Uganda
The Englishman has been called up by his mother's country for the first time as they prepare for friendlies against Comoros and Ghana.
