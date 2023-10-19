Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several Hearts players are due for new contract talks before the end of the year as Tynecastle officials move to retain a stable squad core. Head coach Steven Naismith and sporting director Joe Savage want to keep hold of some experienced mainstays into next season and potentially beyond.

They will speak firstly to those whose deals are due to end next summer, including goalkeeper Craig Gordon, defender Craig Halkett, midfielder Beni Baningime and striker Liam Boyce. That quartet are entitled to hold pre-contract talks with other clubs once their Hearts contracts enter the final six months, hence moves to tie them up before that point.

Naismith explained the club's plans to the Evening News, in particular the desire to reduce a high player turnover from previous years. "There are a few. Beni, Halks, Craigy, Boycie. There are different things in the contracts which might trigger extensions but those are guys who have played big parts at the club. They are good characters," he said.

"My stance on it which I've relayed to the club is: Over my time here as a player, we turned over something like 89 players in four years. That isn't going to happen now. You can't build something sustainable to last that way. These guys have played a big part and hopefully they will play more of a big part in years to come. They are people we value so those conversations will be had. The guys have an attachment to the club and we want to keep them here."

Others who are out of contract next summer include midfielders Peter Haring and Andy Halliday. Talks on their futures will also take place. "There is nobody in the squad that we think: 'He is definitely going.' Some haven't played as many minutes. Andy has struggled for game time, for instance," admitted Naismith.