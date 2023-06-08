The 10 best away trips Hearts fans could get in Europa Conference League draw

Hearts are back into Europe for the second season in succession.
Unfortunately for Jambos keen on following their club around the continent, this coming campaign there is not the guarantee of four games away from Scotland. Furthermore, with Hearts unseeded for the third qualifying round (the point at which they enter) it could easily be a case of one and done. Therefore, supporters will be keeping a keen eye on the draw and hoping for a destination they can thoroughly enjoy.
Of the teams likely to be seeded in the third round, here are the ten best possible destinations based on ease (and price) of getting there, the look and feel of the city, and, of course, the cost of beer.
1. Poznan (Lech Poznan)
This Polish city is renowned as a university town. It's got historical buildings, great architecture and excellent nightlife with a population of just over 500,000 - so not too unlike Edinburgh then. There are no direct flights but many one-stop options and they do come cheaply through Ryanair. Price of beer: 11.00zł (£2.10) Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos
2. Alkmaar (AZ)
Well Dundee United fans certainly had a lovely time last year (except the game). Located just a 45-minute drive from the Dutch capital Amsterdam. Price of beer: 5 Euros Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos
3. Guimaraes (Vitória S.C.)
Who wouldn't want to go to Portugal in the middle of August? While Guimaraes itself is quite a small place (population of 150,000) it is only a 45-minute drive from Porto, where fans can fly into - though unfortunately not direct from Scotland. Price of beer: 2 Euros Photo: Ben Radford
4. Nicosia (APOEL Nicosia)
Ah Cyprus. Sun, sea and enough ex-pats living there that it doesn't feel too far from home. There are flights direct to Paphos every day, though it is on the other side of the island and takes a couple of hours to get to Nicosia. Price of beer: 4 Euros Photo: PATRICK BAZ