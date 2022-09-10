The 10 best Hearts players so far this season - based on average match ratings

The Hearts squad taking a water break during the 4-1 win over Dundee United in August. Picture: SNS

Robbie Neilson’s side have lost all three of their European fixtures thus far without scoring a single goal, while they meekly exited the Premier Sports Cup at the first hurdle to Kilmarnock.

That said, it hasn’t all been bad so far this campaign. The club have won all three of their league games at Tynecastle, scoring nine goals in the process, and still sit in joint-third in the cinch Premiership despite playing nowhere near their best football.

With ten games of the season played so far and no match taking place this weekend due to the decision to postpone games in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death, let’s take the time to reflect on what we’ve seen so far.

A new entry at No.1. The Aussie summer signing thoroughly impressed in his seven appearances before breaking his metatarsal.

Using an average of the ratings given to each player in the Evening News, we’ve worked out the top 10 best players to perform in maroon this term...

The darling of last season is once again performing this term.

The tireless Australian has particularly impressed in the two European games at Tynecastle, including a stand-out showing against Zurich.

Hearts' decision to bring back the Brighton loanee on a permanent deal looks to be a shrewd one based on his performances so far this season.

Same rating as Cochrane but comes in fifth due to fewer minutes played. The 34-year-old has shown age is just a number so far this term.

Steady without the spectacular efforts of last term. His poor pass against St Johnstone his only real error so far.

The No.9 has impressed in the league but has largely cut a frustrated figure in Europe.

Only played in five games due to injury and often forced to play an unfamiliar role as a centre-back in a four-man defence.

Sneaks in having played five times, two from the bench, mainly thanks to his star showing in the 3-2 win over St Johnstone last month.