The 10 best Hearts players so far this season - based on average match ratings
Hearts are stuck in a bit of a rut at the moment.
Robbie Neilson’s side have lost all three of their European fixtures thus far without scoring a single goal, while they meekly exited the Premier Sports Cup at the first hurdle to Kilmarnock.
That said, it hasn’t all been bad so far this campaign. The club have won all three of their league games at Tynecastle, scoring nine goals in the process, and still sit in joint-third in the cinch Premiership despite playing nowhere near their best football.
With ten games of the season played so far and no match taking place this weekend due to the decision to postpone games in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death, let’s take the time to reflect on what we’ve seen so far.
Most Popular
-
1
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Minute's silence at Tynecastle during Hearts and İstanbul Başakşehir game cut short by referee
-
2
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Hearts fans react to disruption during minute's silence
-
3
Hearts analysis: The squad is being stretched too thin and a tough decision may be required
-
4
Scottish football and UK sport shuts down as mark of respect for the Queen
-
5
Hearts debrief: Devlin in Europe; Bad deflections; McKay's meg; New big screen; Technically outclassed
Using an average of the ratings given to each player in the Evening News, we’ve worked out the top 10 best players to perform in maroon this term...