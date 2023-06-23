News you can trust since 1873
Craig Gordon after signing for Hearts in the summer of 2020. Picture: SNSCraig Gordon after signing for Hearts in the summer of 2020. Picture: SNS
Craig Gordon after signing for Hearts in the summer of 2020. Picture: SNS

The 10 best signings Hearts have made during the summer transfer window - ranked in order

Hearts are currently busy behind the scenes trying to identify players to sign ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish football season, so let’s take the opportunity to look back through the years at some of the bigger success stories.
By Craig Fowler
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:00 BST

If the club manage to pull off just one signing this coming summer window on the calibre of the guys on this list then they’ll be doing very well indeed.

It’s hard to quantify what truly makes an exceptional signing in most cases, especially at a level where players routinely leave and arrive on free transfers. It’s generally just a vibe made up of a number of contributing factors, such as impact made, length of service, transfer fee spent, transfer fee received, whether they were immortalised by a trophy win etc.

These signings only go as far back as 2002, the first year of the transfer window as we now know it. It doesn’t include players signed as free agents after the window closed.

Here we go...

The final spot on this countdown came down to four strikers: Sow, Kyle Lafferty, Andrius Velicka and Kevin Kyle. The latter maybe had the best individual impact at its peak, but he only played for six months of a two-year deal due to injury, so he's out. Plus, Hearts got money for the other three. Velicka kept a bad team's heads above water but was probably the weakest player of the three. So taking it down to Lafferty and Sow, 'Laff' spent only one year (and a couple of games) at the club while Sow was around for 18 months. Sow also went for £1.5 million, while Lafferty was six figures. Plus, it felt right to honour the club's rebirth in the Championship after relegation and the threat of liquidation.

1. NUMBER 10 - Osman Sow (2014)

For what was going to be such a forgettable season, 2017 saw a couple of cracking signings. The best of which was the recruitment of the Northern Irishman from Peterborough United. Mr 7/10 would be a consistent source of consistency on the right side of defence (or wherever else he was asked to play) for six years, racking up over 200 appearances.

2. NUMBER NINE - Michael Smith (2017)

He scored four goals against Hibs on his home debut, was top goalscorer in successive seasons, was the fulcrum of the attack during his time at the club, remained popular with fans after his exit (for which Hearts got a modest fee). Oh, and did we mention he scored four (FOUR!) goals against Hibs on his home debut?

3. NUMBER EIGHT - Mark de Vries (2002)

Will have a good chance to move high up this list if he sticks around. The undoubted player of the year in his debut season, which included 28 goals, making him the first Hearts player to break through the 20-goal barrier since John Robertson in 1992.

4. NUMBER SEVEN - Lawrence Shankland (2022)

