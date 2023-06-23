The 10 best signings Hearts have made during the summer transfer window - ranked in order

1 . NUMBER 10 - Osman Sow (2014)

The final spot on this countdown came down to four strikers: Sow, Kyle Lafferty, Andrius Velicka and Kevin Kyle. The latter maybe had the best individual impact at its peak, but he only played for six months of a two-year deal due to injury, so he's out. Plus, Hearts got money for the other three. Velicka kept a bad team's heads above water but was probably the weakest player of the three. So taking it down to Lafferty and Sow, 'Laff' spent only one year (and a couple of games) at the club while Sow was around for 18 months. Sow also went for £1.5 million, while Lafferty was six figures. Plus, it felt right to honour the club's rebirth in the Championship after relegation and the threat of liquidation. Photo: SNS Group Alan Harvey