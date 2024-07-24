The 10 hardest Hearts players down the years

3 . Drew Busby (1973-1979):

A tenacious forward who became a cult hero because of his never-say-die spirit in an era when Hearts were far from a challenging force. Busby loved the fiery nature of Edinburgh derbies against Hibs, as he recalled in a 2008 interview with the Edinburgh News: "Hibs got a free-kick which was taken quickly and the ball bounced between [Des] Bremner and Arthur Duncan. I charged in and went right through the two of them. Both of them were helped off the park. I was sent off. It caused a bit of a melee. John Lambie, Hibs coach at the time, ran on the park and threw a punch at me." | SNS Group 0141 221 3602