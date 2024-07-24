The 10 hardest Hearts players down the years

Hearts supporters have witnessed many colourful characters representing their side through the years, from inspirational captains to prolific goalscorers. The toughest players to don the famous maroon jersey takes some digging through the archives, though.
The best Tynecastle sides had a smattering of aggression driving them, and some of the less-celebrated Hearts teams also contained some fiery figures. Here we look at 10 of the hardest players ever to play for the Edinburgh club:
1. Dave Mackay (1953-1959):
Tough and aggressive but hugely talented. A left-half who dominated Tynecastle and won leagues and cups before doing likewise at Tottenham. Famously pictured grabbing fellow Scotsman Billy Bremner by the scruff of the neck during a Spurs game against Leeds in 1968. Mackay hated that photo because he felt it portrayed him as a bully, which he certainly wasn't. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602
2. John Cumming (1950-1967):
Joined Hearts in 1950 and was quickly nicknamed "The Iron Man" for his fearless tackling. The quote "blood doesn't shown on a maroon jersey" is attributed to Cumming. It is said to have come from him when he was taken off during 1956 Scottish Cup final against Celtic with blood pouring from his head after a clash with Willie Fernie. He returned to the pitch and was named man of the match as Hearts won 3-1. The most decorated player in Tynecastle history with two Scottish league titles, one Scottish Cup and four League Cups to his name. | SNS
3. Drew Busby (1973-1979):
A tenacious forward who became a cult hero because of his never-say-die spirit in an era when Hearts were far from a challenging force. Busby loved the fiery nature of Edinburgh derbies against Hibs, as he recalled in a 2008 interview with the Edinburgh News: "Hibs got a free-kick which was taken quickly and the ball bounced between [Des] Bremner and Arthur Duncan. I charged in and went right through the two of them. Both of them were helped off the park. I was sent off. It caused a bit of a melee. John Lambie, Hibs coach at the time, ran on the park and threw a punch at me." | SNS Group 0141 221 3602
4. Walter Kidd (1977-1991):
A solid and dependable right-back not averse to hard challenges to put off opposition wingers. Kidd earned a reputation for tough tackling with a fierce approach at all times. He was affectionarely nicknamed 'Zico' after the Brazilian international forward of the 1970s and 80s. | SNS