Austin McPhee stepped up from assistant to caretaker manager and was a candidate to land the job full time

The 13 leading candidates for the Hearts manager job – when Craig Levein was sacked

What might have been and what the bookies said in 2019

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 27th Apr 2023, 11:23 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 12:11 BST

A host of names, some realistic, some nonsensical, featured on a long list of bookies odds about who would be the next Hearts manager in November 2019 after Craig Levein was dismissed. Here were the leading candidates, according to the bookmakers at the time.

Available at 18/1 at one stage. The German was eventually given the Hearts job after leading Barnsley up to the Championship the previous season before being sacked. He left at the end of a season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic when Hearts were relegated. Stendel has since managed AS Nancy in French Ligue 2 and is currently in charge of the Hannover 96 reserve team in Germany

1. Daniel Stendel

Available at 18/1 at one stage. The German was eventually given the Hearts job after leading Barnsley up to the Championship the previous season before being sacked. He left at the end of a season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic when Hearts were relegated. Stendel has since managed AS Nancy in French Ligue 2 and is currently in charge of the Hannover 96 reserve team in Germany

Photo Sales
The ex-Hull City and Southampton has plenty of experience in English football and was a shorter price than Stendel at 16/1. He got back into the game when appointed Charlton manager in March 2021 but was sacked after seven months

2. Nigel Adkins

The ex-Hull City and Southampton has plenty of experience in English football and was a shorter price than Stendel at 16/1. He got back into the game when appointed Charlton manager in March 2021 but was sacked after seven months

Photo Sales
The former journeyman forward was a coach in Manchester City's academy when listed at 16/1 to become the new Hearts boss. He was appointed the head coach of Manchester City women in May 2020 and remains in post

3. Gareth Taylor

The former journeyman forward was a coach in Manchester City's academy when listed at 16/1 to become the new Hearts boss. He was appointed the head coach of Manchester City women in May 2020 and remains in post

Photo Sales
The Hearts legend was Inverness boss at the time and quoted at 12/1. Robbo is now director of football at Inverness

4. John Robertson

The Hearts legend was Inverness boss at the time and quoted at 12/1. Robbo is now director of football at Inverness

Photo Sales
