The 13 leading candidates for the Hearts manager job – when Craig Levein was sacked

A host of names, some realistic, some nonsensical, featured on a long list of bookies odds about who would be the next Hearts manager in November 2019 after Craig Levein was dismissed. Here were the leading candidates, according to the bookmakers at the time.
1. Daniel Stendel
Available at 18/1 at one stage. The German was eventually given the Hearts job after leading Barnsley up to the Championship the previous season before being sacked. He left at the end of a season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic when Hearts were relegated. Stendel has since managed AS Nancy in French Ligue 2 and is currently in charge of the Hannover 96 reserve team in Germany Photo: Lewis Storey
2. Nigel Adkins
The ex-Hull City and Southampton has plenty of experience in English football and was a shorter price than Stendel at 16/1. He got back into the game when appointed Charlton manager in March 2021 but was sacked after seven months Photo: George Wood
3. Gareth Taylor
The former journeyman forward was a coach in Manchester City's academy when listed at 16/1 to become the new Hearts boss. He was appointed the head coach of Manchester City women in May 2020 and remains in post Photo: Alex Burstow
4. John Robertson
The Hearts legend was Inverness boss at the time and quoted at 12/1. Robbo is now director of football at Inverness Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group