Josh Ginnelly and Peter Haring are two of the Hearts players out of contract this summer

The 15 Hearts players whose contracts expire this summer

With only five games left this season, Hearts will have different plans for the summer depending on where they finish in the league and what that means in terms of European football and cash.

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 29th Apr 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 13:30 BST

Many members of the playing staff are now in the last couple months of their contract, which means other clubs could potentially approach them and negotiating pre-contract deals. Some will be keen to stay. Some perhaps not. Hearts will want to keep some of them, but let others go to free up spaces in the squad and on the wage bill for a summer recruitment drive. Of course, much will depend on who gets the job as manager, whether that is Steven Naismith or someone else.

Here’s the full list of Hearts players out of contract ...

The English forward was in and out at the start of the season but his good form has propelled into the starting XI of late and Hearts will want to keep him

1. Josh Ginnelly

The English forward was in and out at the start of the season but his good form has propelled into the starting XI of late and Hearts will want to keep him

Became third-choice keeper after the signing of Zander Clark, with Craig Gordon recovering from a long-term injury

2. Ross Stewart

Became third-choice keeper after the signing of Zander Clark, with Craig Gordon recovering from a long-term injury

The experienced defender has had a decent season but will be 35 in September

3. Michael Smith

The experienced defender has had a decent season but will be 35 in September

The 21-year-old right-back spent the first half of the season on loan at Kelty Hearts and the second half at Queen of the South, both in League One

4. Cammy Logan

The 21-year-old right-back spent the first half of the season on loan at Kelty Hearts and the second half at Queen of the South, both in League One

