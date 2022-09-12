News you can trust since 1873
Peter Haring, Liam Boyce and Michael Smith are all on expiring deals at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS

The 16 Hearts players on expiring contracts - including several first-team regulars

With Hearts having a luxurious seven games between matches due to the weekend’s postponements, let’s have a look at the lay of the land.

By Craig Fowler
Monday, 12th September 2022, 4:32 pm
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 4:56 pm

While there’s undeniably tremendous importance for every player in a football season, this one is particularly key for a number of talents in and around the Hearts first team.

There are many members of the squad who are into the last 12 months of their contract with the possibility of other clubs inking them to a pre-contract deal when the January transfer window opens.

Hearts were stung by the free agent market last year when John Souttar was able to leave for Rangers with no transfer fee necessary. The Gorgie Road side will obviously be keen to avoid any repeat scenarios, but how many on expiring deals will the club be desperate to keep?

Here’s the full list...

1. Ross Stewart

Likely to now be the third-choice keeper after the signing of Zander Clark.

2. Michael Smith

The experienced defender has started the season strongly.

3. Cammy Logan

Expected to battle for the right wing-back spot before injury last term, the young defender is back on loan again, this time with Kelty Hearts.

4. Peter Haring

Signed a new contract in the summer but it was only a one-year extension.

