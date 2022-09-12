The 16 Hearts players on expiring contracts - including several first-team regulars
With Hearts having a luxurious seven games between matches due to the weekend’s postponements, let’s have a look at the lay of the land.
While there’s undeniably tremendous importance for every player in a football season, this one is particularly key for a number of talents in and around the Hearts first team.
There are many members of the squad who are into the last 12 months of their contract with the possibility of other clubs inking them to a pre-contract deal when the January transfer window opens.
Hearts were stung by the free agent market last year when John Souttar was able to leave for Rangers with no transfer fee necessary. The Gorgie Road side will obviously be keen to avoid any repeat scenarios, but how many on expiring deals will the club be desperate to keep?
Here’s the full list...