Hearts stars have the chance to take one step closer to joining a hall of Jambos this Sunday when taking on Rangers.

The winner of the Scottish Cup semi-final clash will face Aberdeen or Celtic in the final next month, where a chance to be remembered like the heroes of 1998, 2006 and 2012 could be available to Hearts players. To get there, they’ll need to find the back of the net at some stage, and the Tynecastle side have a rich history of top scorers in this compeition.

Legends of the distant past feature while a modern Tynecastle icon finds his way into the reckoning, as two players put up an astonishing combined 21 goals across games in the pre-war era. If there is a tie in terms of goals scored, the player with least amount of games played will be ranked higher.