The 25 Hearts signings who bombed over the past 10 years

The Hearts signings made over the past decade which did not live up to the hype when they joined the club.

This list could have been at least double the final number, which isn’t a knock on the JTs. It's just the nature of modern football nowadays with players and managers changing clubs so often that there's always going to be those who struggle to perform in a short space of time.

Not everyone on this list is even a bad player. In fact, the majority will have performed elsewhere, it just didn't work out for them in Gorgie for whatever reason.

The list doesn’t include anybody presently at the club. Let us know if there's anyone you think escaped it who deserves to be on there...

1 . Paul McCallum Due to sanctions placed on the club in administration they could add only one player in the 2014 January window. McCallum, brought in on loan from West Ham United, did not prove to be the right man for the job.

2 . Soufian El Hassnaoui Was seen as a marquee signing for the Championship season but struggled with injury and didn't look particularly suited to Scottish football when he did play.

3 . Kenny Anderson Scored on his debut against Livingston but it became quickly apparent the Dutchman wasn't up to the task.

4 . Juwon Oshaniwa An all-timer. The Nigerian's arrival was much anticipated, seeing as he'd played against Lionel Messi at a World Cup. He played regularly his first season but didn't impress at all and was soon frozen out.