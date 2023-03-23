News you can trust since 1873
The 25 Hearts signings who bombed over the past 10 years

The Hearts signings made over the past decade which did not live up to the hype when they joined the club.

By Craig Fowler
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 17:07 GMT

This list could have been at least double the final number, which isn’t a knock on the JTs. It's just the nature of modern football nowadays with players and managers changing clubs so often that there's always going to be those who struggle to perform in a short space of time.

Not everyone on this list is even a bad player. In fact, the majority will have performed elsewhere, it just didn't work out for them in Gorgie for whatever reason.

The list doesn’t include anybody presently at the club. Let us know if there's anyone you think escaped it who deserves to be on there...

1. Paul McCallum

2. Soufian El Hassnaoui

3. Kenny Anderson

4. Juwon Oshaniwa

