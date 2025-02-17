There may be more affluent divisions out in the world but few match Scottish football for passion and drama.

Hearts and Hibs are two of the biggest clubs in the nation and are staples of the top flight. They have also attracted some investment and talk of investment from Premier League owners in the last year that shows the potential some see in our game.

A new study by Sportingpedia has looked at the most valuable football divisions worldwide, using the combined market value of all participating teams in said leagues as a marker. It’s no surprise to see the likes of the English Premier League so high up the rankings.

It can also be used as a gauge to the financial disparities between some leagues and where Scotland stands amongst it all. Looking at the data, here is where Scotland sits in the top 29 list made up of billions and millions.