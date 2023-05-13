News you can trust since 1873
Aiden McGeady pulled up with a hamstring injury against Kilmarnock at Easter Road on February 18Aiden McGeady pulled up with a hamstring injury against Kilmarnock at Easter Road on February 18
The 3 Hibs injured players unavailable v Aberdeen and 2 who are doubtful

Hibs take on Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon in the cinch Premiership.

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 13th May 2023, 07:00 BST

Lee Johnson’s side are hoping to earn three points in the battle for third place. The manager has a few injury woes to contend with. Here are the three players who are out and two who are doubtful ...

Hamstring injury has ruled the 36-year-old out for the rest of the season

1. Aiden McGeady – out

Hamstring injury has ruled the 36-year-old out for the rest of the season Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Groin injury has ruled midfielder out of the rest of the season

2. Kyle Magennis – out

Groin injury has ruled midfielder out of the rest of the season Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Recovering from cruciate knee ligament damage and out for the season

3. Martin Boyle – out

Recovering from cruciate knee ligament damage and out for the season Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Suspected concussion following a clash of heads during last week's game v St Mirren

4. Jake Doyle-Hayes – very doubtful

Suspected concussion following a clash of heads during last week's game v St Mirren Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

