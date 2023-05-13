The 3 Hibs injured players unavailable v Aberdeen and 2 who are doubtful

Hibs take on Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon in the cinch Premiership.
Lee Johnson’s side are hoping to earn three points in the battle for third place. The manager has a few injury woes to contend with. Here are the three players who are out and two who are doubtful ...
1. Aiden McGeady – out
Hamstring injury has ruled the 36-year-old out for the rest of the season Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
2. Kyle Magennis – out
Groin injury has ruled midfielder out of the rest of the season Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group
3. Martin Boyle – out
Recovering from cruciate knee ligament damage and out for the season Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
4. Jake Doyle-Hayes – very doubtful
Suspected concussion following a clash of heads during last week's game v St Mirren Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group