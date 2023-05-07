News you can trust since 1873
Hearts are missing a few players through injury for today's match. Picture: SNS
The 7 Hearts players unavailable through injury for Sunday's match with Celtic

Hearts take on Celtic on Sunday afternoon in the cinch Premiership.

By Craig Fowler
Published 7th May 2023, 07:00 BST

Steven Naismith’s side are looking to secure a huge three points for two reasons: it’ll be a massive boost in the battle for third place, especially if Celtic are able to do as expected and beat Aberdeen in the coming weeks; and it’ll stop a big rival from celebrating winning the title in Gorgie.

Unfortunately for the interim boss, he still has a few injury woes to contend with. These are the players who are out...

The club captain and No.1 is still recovering from a broken leg.

1. Craig Gordon

The club captain and No.1 is still recovering from a broken leg.

The experienced full-back is being continually assessed over a hamstring injury. There's hope he'll return before the end of the campaign.

2. Michael Smith

The experienced full-back is being continually assessed over a hamstring injury. There's hope he'll return before the end of the campaign.

The centre-back has been absent since rupturing his ACL on Christmas Eve.

3. Craig Halkett

The centre-back has been absent since rupturing his ACL on Christmas Eve.

The winger is out for the season with a broken foot.

4. Gary Mackay-Steven

The winger is out for the season with a broken foot.

