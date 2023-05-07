The 7 Hearts players unavailable through injury for Sunday's match with Celtic
Hearts take on Celtic on Sunday afternoon in the cinch Premiership.
By Craig Fowler
Published 7th May 2023, 07:00 BST
Steven Naismith’s side are looking to secure a huge three points for two reasons: it’ll be a massive boost in the battle for third place, especially if Celtic are able to do as expected and beat Aberdeen in the coming weeks; and it’ll stop a big rival from celebrating winning the title in Gorgie.
Unfortunately for the interim boss, he still has a few injury woes to contend with. These are the players who are out...
