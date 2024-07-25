New Hearts defender Gerald Taylor has written his name into the history books before even playing a Premiership game.

The seven-time Costa Rican international, signed from Deportivo Saprissa in a season-long loan deal, becomes the first Jambos player in history to ever don the number 82 shirt.

Taylor, who has been described as a ‘winner’ by manager Steven Naismith, will hope to represent the shirt with pride this season as he pushes to make the starting lineup for his side’s opener against Scottish heavyweights Rangers.

Following Taylor’s arrival we take a look back through the archives at other shirt numbers that have only ever been worn once in Hearts’ history.

Number 57: Ryan Wallace Former Jambos forward wore the number 57 on two occasions during the 2009/10 season. He most recently played his football at Dumbarton but is currently searching for a new club.

Number 59: James Wilson The 17-year-old forward made two appearances last term whilst donning the number 59.

Number 60: Gary Glen Hearts academy graduate Gary Clen wore the number 60 shirt during the 2007/08 season as he managed two goals in six apperances.

Number 61: Garang Kuol The Aussie youngster who arrived from Newcastle on loan failed to set the world alight in the capital as he managed just one goal in eight league appearances.