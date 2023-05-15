Celtic dominated the PFA Scotland awards at the weekend where they won the Manager of the Season, Men’s Player of the Season and Women’s Player of the Season awards.

Ange Postecogou, Kyogo Furuhashi and Caitlin Hayes were the winners but there was one category where Hearts fans may have thought they were in with a shout of seeing one of their own recognised. That was the Goal of the Season award where on-loan Wigan Athletic forward Stephen Humphrys was nominated for scorind from inside his own half against Dundee United at Tynecastle in February.

He was up against some strong competition with 11 other goals nominated and, in the end, lost out to another Celtic winner as Jota took home the trophy for his chip finish against Rangers back in September. Unlike the other categories, the Goal of the Season award is decided based on a public poll. While Jota’s goal is undoubtedly a finish of exceptional quality it probably wouldn’t be unfair to suggest that some of the other goals on this list, including Humphrys’ strike, would have been in with more of a shout if it were not decided that way.

Hearts fans certainly believe that is the case and have reacted on social media to the news. Not only that, but Humphrys’ goal also seems to have plenty of support from supporters of other clubs who also believe it was the ‘rightful’ winner. Here are just some of the tweets that have followed in the past 24 hours:

@HeartsGoals: “ ‘love’ for the actual winner.”

@bobbynwanze_: “Stephen Humphrys from half way line for me. Celtic have scored better goals than that? Tavs free kick against Celtic ?”

@c_mcdonald3: “How on earth is that goal of the season…. Geezo I dunno who picks them but you’ve no idea…. Unless the majority of voters are Glasgow based…..it should be @HumphrysStevie by a country mile no matter who you support.”

@stukscott:“Are we working back from last to first?”